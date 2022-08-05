Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 10,089 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 296,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 252,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 138,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 87,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,405.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 143,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,289. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $133,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Myovant Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.