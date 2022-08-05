Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 571.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ARR opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. Research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.