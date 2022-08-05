Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Latham Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Latham Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Latham Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Latham Group by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Latham Group Price Performance

About Latham Group

SWIM stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $689.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.36. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.