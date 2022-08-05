Arizona State Retirement System Buys 18,134 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $1.48 on Friday. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPZM. Cowen cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Epizyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.