Arizona State Retirement System Buys 5,346 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agenus were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGEN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,325 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,271,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 948,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,779,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 790,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,117,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.56 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

