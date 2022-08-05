Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 8,812 Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUTH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 39,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.09 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

