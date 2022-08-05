Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rover Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $866.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.98. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $91,980.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $142,480.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

