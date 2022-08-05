Arizona State Retirement System Has $211,000 Stock Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.78.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

