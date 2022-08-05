Arizona State Retirement System Has $96,000 Stock Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
23andMe Stock Performance
Shares of ME opened at 3.40 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of 2.12 and a twelve month high of 13.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
