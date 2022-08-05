Arizona State Retirement System Invests $109,000 in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth $99,675,000. StackLine Partners LP raised its position in ThredUp by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 1,126,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 938,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in ThredUp by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,563,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,464,000 after acquiring an additional 893,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ThredUp by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 360,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in ThredUp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 316,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDUP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ThredUp from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ThredUp from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut ThredUp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $253.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.53.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,200.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sean Sobers sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $26,606.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,281.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 9,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $39,606.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,536 shares in the company, valued at $276,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,323 shares of company stock valued at $250,852 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

