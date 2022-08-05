Arizona State Retirement System Invests $231,000 in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRMY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,836,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,715,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,836,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,715,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,662. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.36 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

