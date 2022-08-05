Arizona State Retirement System Invests $231,000 in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRMY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,836,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,715,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,836,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,715,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $681,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,662. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.36 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
