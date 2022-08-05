Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $814,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE FBRT opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 105.68, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

