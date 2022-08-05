Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Unitil by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

