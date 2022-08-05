Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KELYA. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kelly Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kelly Services by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kelly Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Kelly Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $21.50 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Kelly Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.