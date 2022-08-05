Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Homology Medicines by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 61,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 million, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.10 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

