Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,224 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.