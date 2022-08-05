Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at $868,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CVR Energy Stock Down 8.0 %

CVI stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.47. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 25.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

