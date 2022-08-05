Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZYME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 269,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

ZYME stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $381.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 858.18% and a negative return on equity of 84.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

