Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 152.2% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

