Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Avantor worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Avantor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after buying an additional 475,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,574,000 after buying an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,301,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Avantor by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,606,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,627,000 after buying an additional 1,024,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

AVTR stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

