Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Down to $28.09

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.09, but opened at $26.07. Avid Technology shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 2,044 shares.

AVID has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 600.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

