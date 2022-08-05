Avista (NYSE:AVA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.96, but opened at $41.01. Avista shares last traded at $42.06, with a volume of 687 shares changing hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Avista

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,072,000 after acquiring an additional 142,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,635,000 after acquiring an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avista by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,993,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,696,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.53.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.