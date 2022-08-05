Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $37.11

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.11, but opened at $38.85. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.96, with a volume of 586 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

