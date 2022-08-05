Baiju Bhatt Sells 118,134 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOODGet Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,476 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,317,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,218 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.