Baiju Bhatt Sells 118,134 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,476 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,317,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $192,352,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,218 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.