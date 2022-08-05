Beck Bode LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 462.2% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $6,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Loop Capital cut their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Amazon.com stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.