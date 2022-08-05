Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 85,000 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,915,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 776,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,502,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, July 28th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,629,840.00.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAKK shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

