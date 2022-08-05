Bfsg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

