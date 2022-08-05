B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 369.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of B&G Foods worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 88.3% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $34.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

