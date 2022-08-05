BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stake Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.53. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

