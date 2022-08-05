Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Bill.com worth $20,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.05.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $141.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.63. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,776 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $452,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.