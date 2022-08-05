Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.25. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 135,012 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $680.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 450.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,724,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after acquiring an additional 525,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,837,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 59,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 45.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,519,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 476,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

