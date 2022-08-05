Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 120,298 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,146,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,500,354.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Shares of OWL opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 622,451 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

