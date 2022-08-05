Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $133.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

BPMC stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.72% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

