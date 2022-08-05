BMO Capital Markets Raises Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $66.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research upped their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after buying an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after buying an additional 337,683 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hexcel by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.