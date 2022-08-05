Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 43.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

