Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.38 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

