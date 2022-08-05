BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

BSIG opened at $18.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.56. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 65.73% and a return on equity of 46.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

