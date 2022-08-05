Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,301 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

