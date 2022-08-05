Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,301 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $1,126,617.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,673,730.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.