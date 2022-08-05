Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.85.

BLDR opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

