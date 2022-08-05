Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after buying an additional 1,059,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $84,657,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after buying an additional 431,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after buying an additional 188,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bunge by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 885,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,635,000 after purchasing an additional 162,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $95.05 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

