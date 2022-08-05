Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cactus were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after buying an additional 383,043 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after buying an additional 69,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,123,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 21.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,033,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the period.

Cactus Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $38.04 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.

Insider Activity at Cactus

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Joel Bender sold 542,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,286,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares in the company, valued at $30,599,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.



