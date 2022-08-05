Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.55. Cars.com shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 250 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Cars.com Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.55 million, a PE ratio of 155.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of Cars.com
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
