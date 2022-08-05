Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.55. Cars.com shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 250 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Cars.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.55 million, a PE ratio of 155.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

