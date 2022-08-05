Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 130,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.