Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Shares Gap Down to $243.66

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $243.66, but opened at $218.92. Charles River Laboratories International shares last traded at $219.37, with a volume of 2,649 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.