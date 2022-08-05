Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of CQP opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

