Chris Spurio Sells 32,023 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $1,475,619.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CBZ opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,581,000 after acquiring an additional 315,309 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in CBIZ by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,312,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after buying an additional 60,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
