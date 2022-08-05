Christian Magloth Sells 1,500 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,346.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,214.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,311.53. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

