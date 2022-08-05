Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cintas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 86.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc lifted its position in Cintas by 22.7% in the first quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 21,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Cintas by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,091,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $427.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

