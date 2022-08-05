Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.97% of Citi Trends worth $21,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after buying an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,638,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 1,133,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,726 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Citi Trends to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Citi Trends to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Citi Trends Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $211.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.96.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

