CKW Financial Group Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.4% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $165.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.15. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.